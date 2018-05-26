Hallsville Bobcats

Notes: New head coach Joe Drennon takes over Hallsville after a very successful run at Mineola. In the past three years, Drennon led the Yellowjackets to over 40 wins and a state title in 2016. Joe's son Michael also transferred to the Bobcats program and will be a leading force on defense. With a talented offensive line and a pair of running backs, it will be interesting to see how long it takes coach Drennon to get Hallsville back to the playoffs.