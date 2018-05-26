Hallsville Bobcats

Head Coach: Joe Drennon
District: 16-5A
School Colors: Purple, Gold, White
Stadium Address: 421 Hwy 124, Hallsville, TX 756500
2016 Record: 2-8 overall, no playoffs
Returning starters: N/A
Players to watch: RB Josh Taylor RB Jamall Davis (477 rushing yards) LB Michael Drennon (225 tackles, 5 sacks, 23 TFL in past two seasons at Mineola) Offensive lineman: Cecil Johnson, Blake Trainor, Dylan Russell, and Donovan Cooper
Notes: New head coach Joe Drennon takes over Hallsville after a very successful run at Mineola. In the past three years, Drennon led the Yellowjackets to over 40 wins and a state title in 2016. Joe's son Michael also transferred to the Bobcats program and will be a leading force on defense. With a talented offensive line and a pair of running backs, it will be interesting to see how long it takes coach Drennon to get Hallsville back to the playoffs.
Schedule:
8/30 vs Terrell at Terrell, 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Kilgore at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Bullard at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Pine Tree at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs Marshall at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs Lindale at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Jacksonville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
11/1* Nacogdoches at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
11/9* vs Whitehouse at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game