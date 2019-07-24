Union Hill Bulldogs

Head Coach: Josh Bragdon
District: 12-1A DI
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 2197 FM 2088, Gilmer, TX 75644
2018 Record: 11-2 regional finalist/ 3-0 district
Returning Starters: 1 on offense, 1 on defense
Players to Watch:
- C Batts - returning all-state player
- RB Clay Joyner
Notes: Some expect 2019 to be a rebuilding year for the team, but they have some strong players, including C Batts.
Schedule:
9/1, 7:30 p.m. vs Christian Heritage, playing at Union Hill High School
9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs Full Armor Christian Academy, playing at Full Armor Christian Academy
9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs Lucas Christian Academy, playing at Lucas Christian Academy
9/15, 7:30 p.m. vs Nazarene Christian Academy, playing at Union Hill High School
9/22, 7:30 p.m. vs Strawn, location TBA
9/28, 6:30 p.m. vs Strawn, JV game
10/6, 7:30 p.m. vs Calvary Academy, playing at Calvary Academy
10/13, 7:30 p.m. vs Levertt's Chapel, playing at Union Hill High School
10/21, time TBA, vs High Island, playing at Union Hill High School
10/27, 7:30 p.m. vs Apple Springs, playing at Union Hill High School
11/10, 7:30 p.m. vs Chester, playing at Chester High School