Mount Pleasant Tigers

Notes: In 2014 and 2015, Mt. Pleasant won a total of two games. After starting 2016 with three straight losses, the Tigers began to turn the corner and won three district games. That was enough to make the playoffs, so the program has some momentum entering the 2017 campaign. Dave Campbell's magazine has head coach Corey Homer and company finishing outside the top four, but we will see if Glinton and Morris can provide enough of a one-two punch to challenge for a playoff spot.