Marshall Mavericks

Head Coach: Claude Mathis
District: 9-5A
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 1900 Maverick Dr, Marshall, TX 75670
2016 Record: 6-5, 5A DII bi-district finalist
Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch: OL Chasen Hines (LSU commit) RB DeMarco Alexander (484 rushing, 9 TDs) WR Tahj Washington WR Cortex Hurd DB DeTrevion Macon (97 tackles) DE Marje Smith
Notes: Former SMU assistant Claude Mathis takes over the Marshall program. Under former head man Clint Harper, the Mavericks did some big things, including finally beating rival Longview. Mathis has some key pieces to work with, and we will see how all the offense talent comes together.
Schedule:
8/30 vs. Tyler Lee at Marshall - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. Longview at Longview - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs. Carthage at Carthage - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 BYE
9/27 vs. Lindale* at Marshall - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs. Hallsville* at Hallsville - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs. Mt. Pleasant* at Marshall - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs. Jacksonville* at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs. Nacogdoches* at Marshall - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 vs. Whitehouse* at Whitehouse - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs. Pine Tree* at Pine Tree - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game