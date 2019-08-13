Head Coach: Ricky Meeks
District: 10-2A Division I
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 1 Yellow Jacket Dr, Alto, TX 75925
2018 Record: 8-4 area finalist, 4-1 district
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 7 on defense
Players to watch:
- LB/QB Harmon West (220 tackles past two seasons, 1.373 yards, 11 TDs passing)
- LB Cayle Irvin (132 tackles, 30 TFL, 7 sacks)
- WR/DB Skyler Atkins (797 yards, 4 TDs receiving)
- QB Will Dixon
- RB Aaron Skinner (512 yards, 7 TDs rushing)
Notes: Could make it to the playoffs with Irvin’s power on defense.
Alto-Yellowjackets 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Overton at Overton TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Crockett at Alto TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Palestine Westwood at Alto - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Timpson at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs New Diana at Alto - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20 vs Garrison at Garrison - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Corrigan at Corrigan - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Big Sandy at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Carlisle at Alto - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Cushing at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Hawkins at Alto - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Union Grove at Alto - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game