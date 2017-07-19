Head Coach: Larry Minter
District: 10-2A Division I
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 401 Wildcat Dr, Big Sandy, TX 75755
2018 Record: 5-6 bi-district finalist, 3-2 district
Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense
Players to Watch:
QB Caden Minter (1567 yards, 15 TDs passing)
WR Josh Shipman (121 yards, 3 TDs receiving)
RB Kedron Brown ( 415 yards rushing)
DL Cain Martinez (84 tackles, 7 TFL)
OL David Brown (85 tackles 3 INTs)
DB Elijah Beard (23 tackles, 7 TFL)
Notes: Dave Cambpell Texas Football magazine notes that graduation stole many of the Eagles’ strong players, but the team still has a solid base. Keep an eye on Minter, Shipman, Beason and Brown this season. The quartet could dominate on the field.
Big Sandy-Wildcats 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Dekalb at Big Sandy - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Grand Saline at Grand Saline - 9 a.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs San Augustine at San Augustine - 7 p.m.
9/6 vs Alba-Golden at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Timpson at Timpson - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 OPEN
10/4 vs Rivercrest at Rivercrest - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Alto at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/17* vs Union Grove at Union Grove - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Hawkins at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Carlisle at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Cushing at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game