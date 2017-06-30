Head Coach: Charles Swann
District: 6-2A DI
School Colors: Blue, Black, White
Returning starters: 4 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 record: 7-4 bi-district finalist, 1-3 district
Players to watch:
- LB/OL Bruno Estrada (5-9, 190)
- RB/DB Cameron Wilburn (5-10, 180)
- RB/CB Cameron Ray (6-1, 180)
- RB/DB Jackson Monk
- RB/LB Jhonatan Mejia
- QB/DB Kade Kaslon
Notes: Sophmore Kaslon is predicted to lead the ground attack as quarterback. The Dave Campell’s Texas Football Magazine also predict Wilburn, Ray, Monk and Mejia will be contenders this season.
Como-Pickton Eagles 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Winnsboro at Como-Pickton - TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Quitman/Chisum at Quitman/Chisum - TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Grand Saline at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Detroit at Detroit - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Whitewright at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Overton at Overton - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Hawkins at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs Trenton at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/11* vs Boles at Boles - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 OPEN
10/25* vs Honey Grove at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Rivercrest at Rivercrest - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Wolfe-City at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)