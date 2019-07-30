Troup Tigers

July 30, 2014 at 3:53 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 5:31 PM

Head Coach: John Eastman

District: 10-3A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 927 Arp Drive, Troup, TX 75789

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 8 on defense

2018 record: 10-3 regional semifinalist/6-1 district

Players to watch

  • WR/DB Desmon Deason (519 yards, 7 TDs receiving)
  • OL Garrett Towery
  • WR/DB Jaden Lewis (840 yards, 11 TDs receiving)
  • LB Max Hale (151 tackles, 10 TFL)

Notes: With the Tigers in search of a quarterback, they may struggle at the onset of the season.

TROUP TIGERS 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

8/15 vs Sabine at Sabine (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Union Grove at Troup (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Tenaha at Troup - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Carlisle at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Elkhart at Troup (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs BYE

9/27* vs Grand Saline at Troup - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Harmony at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Quitman at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Frankston at Troup - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Alba Golden at Alba Golden - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Winona at Troup - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Arp at Arp - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes District game