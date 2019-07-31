Head Coach: Justin Arnold
District: 10-2A DII
School Colors: Green, Black, White
Stadium Address: 501 E. Henderson St, Overton, TX 75684
Returning starters: 3 offense, 4 defense
2018 record: 2-7/1-4 district
Players to watch:
- QB/DB Cole Marshall
- RB/DL Kadin Dike
- RB/LB Jackson Clark
Notes: Overton will start the season with a lot of young players but there’s raw talent on both offensive and defensive teams.
2019 Overton Mustangs Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Alto at Alto (scrimmage)
8/23 vs Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman (scrimmage)
8/29 vs Evadale at Jasper - 7 p.m.
9/6 vs Union Grove at Overton - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Carlisle at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Como Pickton at Overton - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Boles at Boles - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11 vs Detroit at Overton (homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs Clarksville at Clarksville - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 vs Mount Enterprise at Overton - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 vs Maud at Maud - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs Simms Bowie at Overton (Senior night) - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game