Malakoff Tigers

June 29, 2015 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 8:11 PM

Head Coach: Jamie Driskell

District: 9-3A Division I

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 15201 FM 3062, Malakoff, TX 75148

Returning Starters: 4 offensive, 7 defensive

2018 Record: 12-3 state finalist/4-1 district

Players to watch:

LB Colby Rush

QB Darion Peach

OL/DL Zamir Ruiz

Notes: With QB Peace returning as well as other strong talent, Malakoff could be poised for another title game.

Malakoff 2017 Football Schedule

  • @ Teague8/30
  • Emory Rains9/06
  • @ Mexia9/13
  • Grandview9/20
  • @ Longview Spring Hill9/27
  • Dallas Life Oak Cliff *10/11
  • @ Dallas A+ Academy *10/18
  • Dallas Madison *10/25
  • Eustace *11/01
  • @ Kemp *11/08