Palestine Westwood Panthers

Head Coach: Richard Bishop
District: 11-3A Division I
School Colors: Orange, Black, White
Stadium Address: 1820 Chism Dr, Palestine, TX
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 record: 8-3 dA DI bi-district finalist/3-2 district
Notes: Panthers are a team searching for its identity a one win district season, two wins overall the team has 14 starters returning on both the offense and defense. Now it’s just a matter of Coach Richard Bishop finding the right mix for a measure of success to build on.
Players to watch:
- QB Dalton Brooks (1500 yards passing)
- LB Kadonte Watkins (65 tackles)
- WR/DB Aeneas Page (400 yards receiving)
- OL Rylie Thiem
- OL Jordan Brown
Notes: Offense looks strong with Brooks, Page, Thiem and Brown. Watkins returning to defense with experience.
Westwood-Panthers 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Cayuga at Cayuga 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Carlisle at Carlisle 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Alto at Alto - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Buffalo at Buffalo - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Eustace at Westwood - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20 vs West Rusk at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Elkhart at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Franklin at Franklin - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Trinity at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Diboll at Diboll - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Crockett at Westwood - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Coldspring at Coldspring - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game