Tyler Lee Red Raiders

Head Coach: Kurt Traylor
District: 11-6A Division II
School Colors: Red, Black, White
Stadium Address: 700 Fair Park Dr, Tyler, TX 75701
2019 Record: 2-8, 1-5 district
Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Mark Patton (1083 yards passing)
- RB Jamarion Miller
- WR Ryan Williams
- DL/TE Jamal Ligon OL Dion Daniels
Notes: Lee is loaded with speed at the skilled positions, RB Jamarion Miller a hard runner with elusive will be key in the backfield to keep the chains moving. QB Mark Patton at 6′6 240 lbs has good quickness to avoid tacklers. His size should make him hard to bring down by one tackler. Defensively Lee needs to clamp down on opposing offenses, youth last season should be experience this season. Were in games last season before giving up point totals in the 60s, 40s and once 50 point range. Ball turnover hurt this Lee team that has athletes who were learning on the fly. 2019 will be a measure of how much they’ve grown.
Schedule:
8/30 vs. Marshall at Marshall- 7:30 p.m.
9/7 vs. John Tyler at John Tyler-7p.m.
9/13 vs. Nacogdoches at Lee- 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs. Poteet at Poteet- 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Rockwall Heath at Rockwall 7:30p.m.
10/4* vs. North Mesquite at Lee- 7:30 p.m.
10/11 OPEN
10/18* vs Mesquite at Mesquite-7:30p.m.
10/25* vs. Rockwall at Lee- 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs. Longview at Longview- 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs. Horn at Lee- 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game