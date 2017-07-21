Lindale Eagles

Head Coach: Chris Cochran
District: 17-5A
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 920 East Hubbard, Lindale, TX 75771
2016 Record: 2-8/1-4 district
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
- RB Jordan Robinson (740 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns)
- DL Ty McDaniel (65 tackles, 5 sacks)
- WR Colton Brown (425 receiving yards)
Notes: While the late resignation of former head coach Mike Meador was surprising, it shouldn't effect the Eagles coming season. Returning almost twice the amount of players they did last year, on both sides of the ball, Lindale should be able to pick up where they left off. Head Coach Cochran was previously in charge of the defense, and will still need to dedicate a majority of his time to them in this strong and talented offensive district. As far as putting points on the board, graduation did take away some top scorers. However, with Robinson a master bulldozer at running back all the Eagles need to do is find one or two pairs of good hands to balance them out.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Crandall at Crandall, 7:00 p.m.
8/23 vs. Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill, 7:00 p.m.
8/30 vs Kaufman at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Forney at Forney - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Van at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Marshall at Marshall - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs Nacogdoches at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Hallsville at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Whitehouse at Whitehouse - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Mt. Pleasant at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Pine Tree at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Jacksonville at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game