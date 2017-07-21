Lindale Eagles

Notes: While the late resignation of former head coach Mike Meador was surprising, it shouldn't effect the Eagles coming season. Returning almost twice the amount of players they did last year, on both sides of the ball, Lindale should be able to pick up where they left off. Head Coach Cochran was previously in charge of the defense, and will still need to dedicate a majority of his time to them in this strong and talented offensive district. As far as putting points on the board, graduation did take away some top scorers. However, with Robinson a master bulldozer at running back all the Eagles need to do is find one or two pairs of good hands to balance them out.