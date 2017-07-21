Whitehouse Wildcats

Notes: Whitehouse is returning the core of their team on both sides of the ball, including Wildcats quarterback Jake Clemons, who will have multiple targets to fuel a high scoring offense. With wide receiver Cantrell, along with running back Javian Myles, the Wildcats should have no problem reaching the end zone. The real test for Whitehouse will be turning their defense into a brick wall. They have a great foundation between Neal, Trimble, and Owens. But in passed games, it's always seemed to be the second half where things begin to fall short. Endurance and consistency is the key for Whitehouse.