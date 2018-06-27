Chapel Hill Bulldogs

July 29, 2014 at 6:31 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 3:08 PM

Head Coach: Jeff Riordan

District: 10-4A Division I

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 13172 State Hwy 64 E, Tyler, TX 75707

2018 Record: 1-9, 0-5 district

Players to watch:

  • LB Adrian Lacy (70 tackles)
  • WR/LB Keyjun Thomas (583 yards, 4 TDs receiving)
  • RB/DB Elijah Demus (544 yards rushing)
  • OL Braydon Price
  • DB/KR Ty Keys
  • QB/RB Khalan Griffin (1030 yards 8 TDs passing, 1495 yards, 23 TDs rushing)
  • LB Max Richardson
  • DE Mason Mumphrey

Notes: Griffin, Thomas, and Demus could become big scorers for offense. Lacy as a linebacker does not shy away from grabbing a play.

Chapel Hill Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs. Jasper at Chapel Hill - 6:30 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/23 vs. Lindale at Chapel Hill - 7:00 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs. Crandall at Crandall - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs. Whitehouse at Chapel Hill Rose Stadium - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs. Argyle at Argyle - 7:00 p.m.

9/20 vs. Bullard at Chapel Hill - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs. Pleasant Grove at Chapel Hill - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/4 OPEN

10/11 *vs. Kilgore at Kilgore - 7:30 p.m.

10/18 *vs. Carthage at Carthage - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 *vs. Henderson at Chapel Hill - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 *vs. Van at Van - 7:30 p.m.

11/8 *vs. Palestine at Chapel Hill - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game