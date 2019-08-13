Head Coach: Jonny Louvier
District: 6-4A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Mascot: Panthers
Stadium Address: 3101 Spring Hill Rd, Longview, TX 75605
Returning players: 8 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 record: 2-8, 0-4 district
Players to watch:
- QB Gage White (1523 yards, 11 TDs passing; 241 yards, 2 TDs rushing)
- WR/ DB Zach Henry (340 yards, 2 TDs receiving)
- OL/DL Malik Cooks (31 tackles)
- WR/ DB Ty Jones
- TE/LB Kaden Rogers (55 tackles)
- LB Vaughn Bufkin (74 tackles, 5 sacks)
- OL Aaron Collier
- RB/LB Michael Marrs
- WR/DB Eric Morrow
Notes: A new coach Louvier joins returning QB in White and Rogers and Cooks return for the defense.
Spring Hill-Panthers 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Center at Center TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Tatum at Spring Hill TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Gladewater at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Bullard at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Rusk at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Malakoff at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/4 vs Silsbee at Silsbee - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Gilmer at Gilmer - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Liberty Eylau at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 OPEN
11/1* vs Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Pittsburg at Spring Hill - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game