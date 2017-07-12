Head Coach: John Berry
District: 7-4A Division II
School Colors: Orange, Black, White
Mascot: Bears
Stadium Address: 2201 W Gay Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 record: 11-2 regional semifinalist/5-1 district
Players to watch:
- QB/DB Tristan Holmes (5-9, 180, 4.5)
- TE Jailyn Robertson (6-1, 245, 4.9)
- FS Robby Hodges (5-10, 160, 4.6)
- LB Zachary Villareal (6-0, 185, 4.7)
- DL Zach Tyeskie (5-9, 226, 4.8)
- RB Elijah Carter (6-0, 178, 4.5)
Notes: The Bears had one of the best turnaround stories last season and have the possibility to top that with the return of Holmes and Carter. Robertson should be a force to reckon with and defense should be looking solid with the return of Hodges and Tyeskie.
Gladewater Bears 2019 Football Schedule:
8/17 vs Brownsboro at Gladewater - 9:00 a.m. (scrimmage)
8/23 vs Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:00 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Spring Hill at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
9/6 vs Atlanta at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Center at Center - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Pleasant Grove at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/27* vs Winnsboro at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Mineola at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 OPEN
10/25* vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Sabine at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Tatum at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes district game