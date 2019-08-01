Wills Point Tigers

Head Coach: Greg Cranfill
District: 7-4A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 1800 W South Commerce St, Wills Point, TX 75169
Returning starters: 7 on offense and 6 on defense
2018 record: 5-5 4A bi-district finalist, 2-2 district
Players to watch:
- WR JaQuez Thompson
- LB Aaron Hardman
- RB/DB Justin Perez
Notes: The Tigers should have no problem rebounding from last season with a strong group of returning players.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Van - TBA
8/22 vs. Quinlan Ford, TBA
8/30 vs. Mineola - 7:30 p.m. - Home
9/6 vs Carrollton Ranchview - 7:30 p.m. - Away
9/13 vs. Mabank - 7:30 p.m. - Home
9/20 vs. Grace Community - 7:30 p.m. - Away
9/27 vs Krum (HC) - 7:30 p.m. - Home
10/4 vs. Hillsboro - 7:30 p.m. - Away
10/11 vs. Bullard - 7:30 p.m. - Home
10/18 vs Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m. - Away
10/25 vs. Canton - 7:30 p.m. - Home
11/1 BYE
11/8 vs Rusk - 7:30 p.m. - Away
*denotes district game