Mineola Yellowjackets

July 29, 2014 at 4:29 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:20 PM

Head Coach: Luke Blackwell

District: 8-3A DI

School Colors: Orange, Black

Mascot: Yellow Jacket

Stadium Address: 1060 W. Loop 564, Mineola, TX 75773

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 9 on defense

2018 record: 6-4 bi-district finalist/ 3-3 district

Players to watch:

  • RB/DL Trevion Sneed (6-1, 210, 4.6)
  • OL/DL Jackson Anderson (6-3, 285)
  • WR/DB Cole Castleberry (5-9, 165, 4.5)
  • TE/LB Wylie Franks (6-3, 185, 4.7)
  • WR/DB Dalton Rogers (5-8, 150, 4.5)
  • OL Zane Bedford (5-11, 260, 5.3)

Notes: The David Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicts a deep playoff run could be in the Yellowjacket’s future. Sneed is expected to be a force on both sides.

Mineola Yellowjackets 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Malakoff at Malakoff - TBA

8/23 vs Caddo Mills at Caddo Mills - TBA

8/30 vs Wills Point at Wills Point - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Canton at Canton - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Farmersville at Mineola - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20 vs Big Sandy at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs West Rusk at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11 vs Gladewater at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.

10/18 vs White Oak at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 vs Tatum at Mineola - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)

11/8 vs Winnsboro at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.