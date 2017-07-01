Winnsboro Red Raiders

June 30, 2015 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:42 PM

Head Coach: Josh Finney

District: 8-3A DI

School Colors: Red, Black, White

Mascot: Red Raider

Stadium Address: 409 Newsome St, Winnsboro, TX 75494

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

2018 record: 2-8/ 0-6 district

Players to watch:

  • OL/DL John McCurdy (6-3, 275, 5.2)
  • OL/DL Kilder Ortega (5-10, 210, 4.8)
  • RB/LB Landry Deaton (5-11, 190, 4.8)
  • RB/LB Logan Minick (5-10, 165, 4.7)
  • RB/DL Kyd Cole (5-9, 160, 4.9)

Notes: With a team of veterans, the Red Raiders are expected to be in the conversation this season.

Winnsboro Red Raiders 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Como-Pickton at Como-Pickton - TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Hooks at Winnsboro - TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Winona at Winona - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Queen City at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Paris Chisum at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20 vs Mount Vernon at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Gladewater at Gladewater - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs White Oak at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Tatum at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 OPEN

11/1* vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Mineola at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m. (Sweetheart/Parent Night)

*Denotes District games