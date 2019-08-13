Head Coach: Davin Nelson
District: 11-3A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 202 Tiger Dr, Daingerfield, TX 75638
2018 Record: 9-4 regional finalist, 5-2 district
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
- WR/DB Tyrese Grant (661 yards, 9 TDs receiving)
- RB Jakobie Craver (1098 yards, 21 TDs rushing)
- WR Zaylon Jeter (500 yards 9 TDs rushing, 464 yards 6 TDs receiving)
Notes: Last years winning JV team is moving up. Grant’s receiving stats show he’s a powerful when he makes a catch. Jeter is an asset on both offense and defense.
Daingerfield - Tigers 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Hooks at Hooks 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/23 vs Gladewater at Daingerfield 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Gunter at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.
9/7 vs Tatum at Tatum - 7 p.m.
9/13 vs New Boston at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20* vs Dekalb at Dekalb - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Ore City at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Queen City at Queen City - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Waskom at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Paul Pewitt at Paul Pewitt - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs New Diana at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game