Center Roughriders

Head Coach: Scott Ponder
District: 9-4A Division 1
School Colors: Purple, Gold
Stadium Address: Hwy 87 West, Center, TX 75935
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 7 on defense
2018 record: 6-5/ 3-1 District - Bi-District playoffs
Players to watch:
- WR Zacc Smith
- QB Jake Hanson
- ATH Marques Hall
- RB Keomodre Horrace
- DE Chris Taylor
- K Alexis Lopez
Notes: After leaving the District of Doom, Center saw improvements in 2018. New Head Coach Scott Ponder will bring in an Air Raid offense and look to bring excitement to the Roughriders. All the preseason talk is on Jasper but Center could make it interesting in the race for a district title with the Roughriders visiting Jasper the final week of the season.
Schedule:
08/16 vs Spring Hill at Center - Scrimmage
08/ 22 vs Hemphill at Hemphill - Scrimmage
8/30 vs Tatum at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Jefferson at Center - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Gladewater at Center - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Henderson at Henderson - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Grace Community at Center - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs Brownsboro at Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs Tarkington at Center - 7:30 p.m.*
10/18 - BYE
10/25 vs Shepherd at Shepherd - 7:30 p.m.*
11/1 vs Huntington at Huntington - 7:30 p.m.*
11/8 vs Jasper at Jasper - 7:30 p.m.*
*denotes district game