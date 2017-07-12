Head Coach: Jason Holman
District: 8-3A DI
School Colors: Green, White
Mascot: Eagles
Stadium Address: 600 Crystal Farm Rd, Tatum, TX 75691
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 record: 6-4 bi-district finalist/ 5-1 district
Players to watch:
- RB/WR Decartiyay Allison (5-8, 165, 4.6)
- DB Quiston Sheffield (5-10, 155, 4.7)
- TE/WR Trey Fite (6-5, 190, 4.8)
- WR/LB Jayden Boyd (6-4, 175, 4.7)
- WR/DB KaVontae Starling (5-5, 145, 4.5)
Notes: New Head Coach Holman brings along defensive experience, having served as the defensive coordinator for Lufkin the last four seasons. He also lead Chapel Hill to a state title in 2011.
Tatum Eagles 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Rusk at Tatum - 7:00 p.m.
8/22 vs Spring Hill at Spring Hill - 7:00 p.m.
8/30 vs Center at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.
9/7 vs Daingerfield at Tatum - 7:00 p.m.
9/13 vs Pittsburg at Pittsburg - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Hughes Springs at Hughes Springs - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Sabine at Tatum - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/11 OPEN
10/18* vs Winnsboro at Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs West Rusk at Tatum - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Mineola at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs Gladewater at Tatum - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)