Canton Eagles

July 28, 2014 at 9:56 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 3:04 PM

Head Coach: Robert Ivey

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Green, White

Stadium Address: 1100 W Hwy 243, Canton, TX 75103

Returning starters: Five on offense and six on defense

2018 record: 2-7, 0-4 district

Players to watch:

  • LB Kale Shaw
  • RB/DB Chris Cade
  • QB Chris Hobbs

Notes: They missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014, but are expected to have a strong team this year that may get them back on track.

Schedule:

8/16 vs. White Oak - Scrimmage - TBA

8/22 vs. Trinity Christian 7:30 p.m. -

8/30 vs Grace Community - 7:30 p.m. - Away

9/6 vs Mineola 7:30 p.m. - Home

9/13 vs Mt. Vernon - 7:30 p.m - Away

9/20 vs. Mabank - 7:30 p.m. - Home (HC)

9/27 vs. Quinlan Ford - 7:30 p.m. - Away

10/3 (Thursday) vs. Godley @ Sunnyavle HS - 7:00 p.m.

10/11 vs. Brownsboro 7:30 p.m. - Home

10/18 BYE

10/25 vs. Wills Point - 7:30 p.m. - Away

11/1 vs. Rusk (SRN) - 7:30 p.m. - Home

11/8 vs. Bullard - 7:30 p.m. - Away