Canton Eagles

Head Coach: Robert Ivey
District: 7-4A Division II
School Colors: Green, White
Stadium Address: 1100 W Hwy 243, Canton, TX 75103
Returning starters: Five on offense and six on defense
2018 record: 2-7, 0-4 district
Players to watch:
- LB Kale Shaw
- RB/DB Chris Cade
- QB Chris Hobbs
Notes: They missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014, but are expected to have a strong team this year that may get them back on track.
Schedule:
8/16 vs. White Oak - Scrimmage - TBA
8/22 vs. Trinity Christian 7:30 p.m. -
8/30 vs Grace Community - 7:30 p.m. - Away
9/6 vs Mineola 7:30 p.m. - Home
9/13 vs Mt. Vernon - 7:30 p.m - Away
9/20 vs. Mabank - 7:30 p.m. - Home (HC)
9/27 vs. Quinlan Ford - 7:30 p.m. - Away
10/3 (Thursday) vs. Godley @ Sunnyavle HS - 7:00 p.m.
10/11 vs. Brownsboro 7:30 p.m. - Home
10/18 BYE
10/25 vs. Wills Point - 7:30 p.m. - Away
11/1 vs. Rusk (SRN) - 7:30 p.m. - Home
11/8 vs. Bullard - 7:30 p.m. - Away