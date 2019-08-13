Palestine Wildcats

Head Coach: Lance Angel
District: 9-4A Division I
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 1600 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 8 on defense
2018 record: 3-7,1-4 district
Players to watch:
- LB Max Richardson
- LB Quinton Cook (123 tackles)
- OL Jarrett Henry
- QB Christian Hutchinson
- RB Jeremiah Davis (1,150 yards 11 TDs
- DL Elvin Calhoun (78 tackles)
- WR Marquis Thompson
Notes: Palestine’s defense will be on the shoulders of LB Quinton Cook he’s a tackling machine, and the Wildcats are hoping to shed a one win district 2018 season. Early on the schedule could be a true opportunity to realize what they’re made of. RB Jeremiah Davis has the talent to make the Wildcats offense explosive, with help from Marquis Thompson at WR.
Schedule
8/30 vs Connally at Palestine- 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Jacksonville at Palestine-7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Rusk at Rusk-7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Fairfield at Fairfield-7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Crandall at Palestine-7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Henderson at Palestine-7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Van at Van-7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Carthage at Palestine- 7:30 p.m.*
11/1* vs Kilgore at Palestine-7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill-7:30 p.pm.
*denotes district game