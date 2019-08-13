Henderson Lions

Head Coach: Phil Castles
District: 9-4A Division I
School Colors: Blue, Red
Stadium Address: 200 N High St, Henderson, TX 75652
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 3 on defense
2018 record: 9-5 Regional Finalist 3-2 District
Players to watch:
- RB Kevin Fields
- WR/DB Caleb Medford
- LB La’Marcus Hall
- OL/DL Micah Dudley
Notes: Henderson and playoffs are synonymous their road block in the post season was Carthage losing 28-7. With the offense nearly intact from last season returning 8 starters, but the defense will have to break in new starters. Offense may have to carry the Lions as the defense will have to adjust, how much time they need is the question.
Schedule:
8/30 vs Whitehouse at Henderson- 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Pleasant Grove at Henderson- 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Jacksonville at Jacksonville -7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Center at Henderson- 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Rusk at Rusk-7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Palestine at Palestine-7:30 p.m.
10/18 * vs Kilgore at Henderson 7:30 p.m.
10/25 *vs Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill-7:30 p.m.
11/1 * vs Carthage at Carthage- 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Van at Henderson 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game