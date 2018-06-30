Brownsboro Bears

July 28, 2014 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:55 PM

Head Coach: Greg Pearson

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Blue, Yellow

Stadium Address: 13942 State Hwy 31 East, Brownsboro, TX 75758

2018 record: 3-8/2-2 district

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense

Players to watch:

  • RB/LB Cole Williams
  • QB Gage Wehrmann

Notes: A number of defensive players graduated, but the line was filled out by strong JV players who moved up.

Schedule:

8/17 vs. Gladewater TBA

8/22 vs. Silsbee - 5 p.m. - Away

8/30 vs. Athens - 7:30 p.m. - Home

9/06 vs. Fairfield - 7:30 p.m. - Home

9/13 vs. Sunnyvale - 7:30 p.m. - Away

9/20 vs. West - 7:30 p.m. - Away

9/27 vs. Van - 7:30 p.m. - Home

10/04 vs. Center (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m. - Home

10/11 vs. Canton - 7:30 p.m. - Away

10/18 vs. Wills Point - 7:30 p.m. - Home

10/25 vs. Rusk - 7:30 p.m. - Away

11/01 vs. Bullard (Sr. Night) - 7:30 p.m. - Home

*denotes district game