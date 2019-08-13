Carthage Bulldogs

Notes: Losing to Liberty Hill in a 44-41 shootout, the Bulldogs were just three points from advancing to the state finals. Playing in the vaunted District of Doom they’re always battle tested. Top flight receivers in Kelvontay Dixon and Kel Williams, won’t have an experienced QB throwing to them as RB Mason Courney and other runners will have to be utilized to help open the passing game. Defensively Carthage will live up to its reputation as being hard nosed and must slow down teams that will try to light up the scoreboard, in the event their offense isn’t as high flying as last season.