Van Vandals

July 13, 2015 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:57 PM

Head Coach: Jared Moffatt

District: 10-4A DI

School Colors: Red, White

Stadium Address: 985 N Maple, Van, TX 75790

2018 record: 10-3 regional semifinalists, 4-1 district

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch:

  • DE Jayden Jacobs (132 tackles, 17 sacks, 27 TFL)
  • QB Jayton Moffatt (1491 yards, 13 TDs passing)
  • DB Marcos Orozco
  • DB J.J. Kellum
  • DL Beau Thompson
  • RB Elijah Rankine (1342 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving, 17 total TDs)

Notes: Ranked number 12 out of top 25 teams for District 10-4A DI by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Van - Vandals 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Wills Point at Wills Point TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Terrell at Van - TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Alvarado at Alvarado - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Gilmer at Van - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Lindale at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Pittsburg at Van - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/27 vs Brownsboro at Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11 vs *Carthage at Van - 7:30 p.m.

10/18 vs *Palestine at Van - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 vs *Kilgore at Kilgore - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 vs *Chapel Hill at Van - 7:30 p.m.

11/8 vs *Henderson at Henderson - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game