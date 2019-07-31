Athens Hornets

Head Coach: Zac Harrell
District: 9-4A Division I
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 708 E College St, Athens, TX 75751
2018 record: 5-5/3-2district
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 2 on defense
Players to watch:
- RB/LB Nathan Sims
- LB Conner Clay
- DL Derek Killingsworth
Notes: This young defense only has two returning players, so Harrell has his work cut out for him.
Schedule:
8/16 vs. Emory Rains - 7 p.m. - Scrimmage at Home
8/22 vs. Palestine - 7 p.m. - Scrimmage - Away
8/30 vs. Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m. - Away
9/6 vs. Rusk - 7:30 p.m. - Home
9/13 vs. Fairfield - 7:30 p.m. Away
9/20 vs Ferris (HC) - 7:30 p.m. - Home
9/27 vs. Bullard - 7:30 p.m. - Home
10/4 BYE
10/11 - vs. Waxahachie Life - 7:30 p.m. - Away
10/18 vs. Midlothian Heritage - 7:30 p.m. - Away
10/25 vs Quinlan Ford - 7:30 p.m. - Away
11/1 vs Mabank - 7:30 p.m. - Away
11/8 vs Crandall (SRN) 7:30 p.m. - Home