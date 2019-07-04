Lufkin Panthers

Head Coach: Todd Quick
District: 8-5A- DI
School Colors: Purple, Gold
Stadium Address: 309 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901
2017 Record: 10-2, 5A DI Region II Area Round
Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Jordan Moore - 883 passing yards, 13 Touchdowns in 4 games in 2018.
- WR JaLyn Polk - 600 receiving, 7 TDs
- RB Caleb Berry
- S Jerrin Thompson - 95 tackles, 5 INT * 2018 8-5A DI District MVP
- DB Christian Stafford
Notes: The Panthers fell short of expectations last year. Picked as a preseason title contender, Lufkin lost to Frisco Lone Star in the Area round. As a sophomore Jordan Moore played in 4 games to start the season while Kewone Thomas recovered from an injury. Moore went 3-1 with the one-loss being to Longview to start the season. Look for a big year from Texas Tech commitment JaLynn Polk. Lufkin’s defensive line will be the big concern after loosing three great seniors that made the defense one of the best.
Schedule:
8/23 vs Huntsville @ Huntsville (Scrimmage)
8/30 vs Longview @ Lufkin- 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs. Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches- 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Redskins Del Estado @ Lufkin - 7:30 p.m.
9/20- BYE
9/27 vs Willis at Lufkin - 7:30 p.m. Homecoming *
10/4 vs Magnolia at Magnolia - 7:30 p.m. *
10/11 vs College Station at Lufkin - 7:30pm *
10/18 vs Tomball at Tomball - 7:30 p.m.*
10/25 vs Magnolia West at Lufkin - 7:30 p.m.*
11/1 vs Caney Creek @ Conroe’s Moorehead Stadium - 7:30 p.m. *
11/8 vs Waller at Lufkin - 7:30 p.m. *
*denotes district game