Lufkin Panthers

Notes: The Panthers fell short of expectations last year. Picked as a preseason title contender, Lufkin lost to Frisco Lone Star in the Area round. As a sophomore Jordan Moore played in 4 games to start the season while Kewone Thomas recovered from an injury. Moore went 3-1 with the one-loss being to Longview to start the season. Look for a big year from Texas Tech commitment JaLynn Polk. Lufkin’s defensive line will be the big concern after loosing three great seniors that made the defense one of the best.