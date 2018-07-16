Grapeland Sandies

Notes: The Sandies have a new head coach after Wayne Mahaffey retired. Terry Ward, the former head coach at Tenaha and Harleton, will be taking over. Even though Grapeland lost a lot of talented players, they retained enough veterans in key areas for them to have another productive season. Lamb will take over the reins as quarterback, and Ward is skilled and athletic enough to make big plays at running back. Wiley, the district newcomer of the year in 2018, will team with Ashford, and the two of them should contribute on both sides of the ball. Sheridan is one of the top linebackers in 2A, and he was named district defensive MVP last season.