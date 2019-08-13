Cayuga Wildcats

July 20, 2014 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:26 PM

Head Coach: Cody Mohan

District: 9-2A Division I

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: Hwy 287, Cayuga, TX 75832

2018 Record: 5-6 bi-district finalist, 2-3 district

Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

  • LB/RB Kaden Joyce (805 yards, 7 TDs rushing)
  • DE/RD Casen Grasch (10 sacks)
  • LB Carter Grasch (98 tackles)

Notes: The twin brothers Grasch are the weapon of choice on defense. Joyce is the strong man to rely on for the offensive line.

Cayuga- Wildcats 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Cushing at Cayuga TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Mildred at Mildred TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Frost at Frost - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Grapeland at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Mt. Enterprise at Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Wortham at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/27 vs Hubbard at Hubbard - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 vs OPEN

10/11* vs Centerville at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Normangee at Normangee - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Kerens at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Leon at Leon - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Cross Roads at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game