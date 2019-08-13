Head Coach: Cody Mohan
District: 9-2A Division I
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: Hwy 287, Cayuga, TX 75832
2018 Record: 5-6 bi-district finalist, 2-3 district
Returning Starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
- LB/RB Kaden Joyce (805 yards, 7 TDs rushing)
- DE/RD Casen Grasch (10 sacks)
- LB Carter Grasch (98 tackles)
Notes: The twin brothers Grasch are the weapon of choice on defense. Joyce is the strong man to rely on for the offensive line.
Cayuga- Wildcats 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Cushing at Cayuga TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Mildred at Mildred TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Frost at Frost - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Grapeland at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Mt. Enterprise at Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Wortham at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/27 vs Hubbard at Hubbard - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs OPEN
10/11* vs Centerville at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Normangee at Normangee - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Kerens at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Leon at Leon - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs Cross Roads at Cayuga - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game