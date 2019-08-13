Carlisle Indians

July 20, 2014 at 2:04 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:27 PM

Head Coach: Clay Baker

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 8960 FM 13, Price, TX 75687

2018 Record: 12-1 regional semifinalist, 5-0 district

Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

Players to watch:

  • QB Carlos DeLeon (104 yards, yards, 1 TD receiving)
  • QB Brett Roland (194 yards, 4 TDs rushing)
  • DE Louie Garza (86 tackles, 28 TFL, 10 sacks)
  • WR/PK Aaron Gallegos

Notes: DeLeon and Roland are both pushing for top QB position. Garza has good stats on defense and Gallegos is an asset for special teams.

Carlisle-indians 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Mt. Enterprise at Mt. Enterprise 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Westwood at Carlisle 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Troup at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Overton at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs New Boston at New Boston - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Simms Bowie at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Cushing at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Alto at Alto - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Union Grove at Carlisle - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Big Sandy at Big Sandy - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Hawkins at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game