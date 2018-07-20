Shelbyville Dragons

Head Coach: David Benbow
District: 12-2A Division I
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 343 FM 417 West, Shelbyville TX 75973
2018 record: 5-6 bi-district finalists, 4-1 district
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
- RB Jaylon Brinson (1,392 yards, 15 rushing TDs)
- DL/RB Trevor Jackson (57 tackles, 9 TFL)
- DB/RB Kel Wilson
- DL/RB A.J. Cartwright
- DL/OL Grady Clay
- DB/WR Marcus Horton
- LB/RB Slade Smith
- OL Eli Taylor
Notes: Brinson is a tough and competitive leader, and Jackson always seems to be near the ball. Horton, the fastest player on the team, doesn’t mins contact, and he has the ability to score from anywhere on the field.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Tenaha at Shelbyville TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Warren at Shelbyville - 4:30 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Beckville at Shelbyville - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Sabine at Sabine - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Joaquin at Joaquin - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs First Baptist Academy at Troup - 7:30 p.m.
9/26 vs Shepherd at Shelbyville - 7 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Deweyville at Deweyville - 7 p.m.
10/18* vs West Sabine at West Sabine - 7 p.m.
10/25* vs Hull-Daisetta at Shelbyville - 7 p.m.
11/1* vs Groveton at Groveton - 7 p.m.
11/8* vs San Augustine at Shelbyville - 7 p.m.
*denotes district game