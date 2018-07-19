San Augustine Wolves

Head Coach: Marty Murr
District: 12-2A Division I
School Colors: Red, Black, White
Stadium Address: 200 High School Dr, San Augustine, TX 75972
2018 Record: 12-3 state semifinalist 5-0 district
Returning Starters: 11 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to Watch:
- RB Tijay Thompson-Davis (2,453 rushing yards, 30 TDs)
- QB Delmarquise Barnes (1,098 rushing yards, 1,060 passingt yards, 21 total TDs)
- RB Kevorion Barnes
- OL Eduardo Lara
- DL Seth Stephens (89 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks)
- DL Eulalio Carranza
- WR/DB Javaius Miller
- LB Danta Barnes
- OL Kody Page
- OL Dez Watts
- LB Xack Garcia
- Kyle Hargrove
Notes: : San Augustine should be a force to be reckoned with in District 12-2A. All of the team’s offensive starters are returning, and their offense will be led by Thompson and Delmarquise Barnes, who is a dual threat. Stephens, a hard-hitting lineman will lead the team’s defense.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Beckville at Beckville TBA (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Huntington at San Augustine TBA (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Big Sandy at San Augustine - 7 p.m.
9/6 OPEN
9/13 vs Garrison at Garrison - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 vs Tenaha at San Augustine - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Hemphill at Hemphill - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs Centerville at Centerville - 7:30 p.m.
10/11* vs Hull-Daisetta at San Augustine - 7 p.m.
10/18* vs Groveton at Groveton - 7 p.m.
10/25* vs West Sabine at San Augustine - 7 p.m.
11/1* vs Deweyville at San Augustine - 7 p.m.
11/8* vs Shelbyville at Shelbyville - 7 p.m.
*denotes district game