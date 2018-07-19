San Augustine Wolves

July 20, 2014 at 1:36 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 11:28 AM

Head Coach: Marty Murr

District: 12-2A Division I

School Colors: Red, Black, White

Stadium Address: 200 High School Dr, San Augustine, TX 75972

2018 Record: 12-3 state semifinalist 5-0 district

Returning Starters: 11 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to Watch:

  • RB Tijay Thompson-Davis (2,453 rushing yards, 30 TDs)
  • QB Delmarquise Barnes (1,098 rushing yards, 1,060 passingt yards, 21 total TDs)
  • RB Kevorion Barnes
  • OL Eduardo Lara
  • DL Seth Stephens (89 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks)
  • DL Eulalio Carranza
  • WR/DB Javaius Miller
  • LB Danta Barnes
  • OL Kody Page
  • OL Dez Watts
  • LB Xack Garcia
  • Kyle Hargrove

Notes: : San Augustine should be a force to be reckoned with in District 12-2A. All of the team’s offensive starters are returning, and their offense will be led by Thompson and Delmarquise Barnes, who is a dual threat. Stephens, a hard-hitting lineman will lead the team’s defense.

Schedule:

8/16 vs Beckville at Beckville TBA (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Huntington at San Augustine TBA (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Big Sandy at San Augustine - 7 p.m.

9/6 OPEN

9/13 vs Garrison at Garrison - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs Tenaha at San Augustine - 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs Hemphill at Hemphill - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 vs Centerville at Centerville - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Hull-Daisetta at San Augustine - 7 p.m.

10/18* vs Groveton at Groveton - 7 p.m.

10/25* vs West Sabine at San Augustine - 7 p.m.

11/1* vs Deweyville at San Augustine - 7 p.m.

11/8* vs Shelbyville at Shelbyville - 7 p.m.

*denotes district game