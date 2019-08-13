Ore City Rebels

July 19, 2014 at 11:21 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:11 PM

Head Coach: Ron Burman

District: 11-3A Division II

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, TX 75683

2018 record: 3-7, 1-6 district

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

  • WR Aaron Nigreville (district Utility Player of the Year 2017)
  • RB Jose Lopez (147 yards, 2 TDs rushing)

Notes: Last year the team fell to six ACL injuries. A good season for them would entail less injuries and keeping Nigreville and Lopez in the game for new coach Burman.

2019 Ore City - Rebels 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Redwater at Redwater - 9 a.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Rivercrest at Ore City - 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/30 vs. Maud at Maud - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Joaquin at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Frankston at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.

9/20* vs Elysian Fields at Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Paul Pewitt at Ore City - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Daingerfield at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.

10/17* vs New Diana at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Queen City at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Dekalb at Dekalb - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Waskom at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game