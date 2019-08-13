Head Coach: Scott Evans
District: 10-2A Division I
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 231 Hawk Dr, Hawkins, TX 75765
2018 Record: 2-8/1-4 district
Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
- LB J.D. McGowen
- DL Ibory “Teddy” Taylor (44 tackles)
- DB Paeton Smith
- QB Zach Conde
Notes: Coach Evans has a lot of veterans returning to the field including Conde and Smith who are solid players.
Hawkins-Hawks 2019 Football Schedule
- 8/15 vs Quitman at Hawkins 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
- 8/22 vs Frankston at Frankston 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
- 8/30 vs Alba-Golden at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/6 vs All Saints at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Beckville at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
- 9/27 vs Como-Pickton at Como-Pickton - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4 OPEN
- 10/11* vs Union Grove at Union Grove - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/18* vs Cushing at Cushing - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/25* vs Big Sandy at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/1* vs Alto at Alto - 7:30 p.m.
- 11/8* vs Carlisle at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
* denotes district game