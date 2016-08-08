Harleton Wildcats

Head Coach: Terry Ward
District: 11-2A Division I
School Colors: Green, Gold, White
Stadium Address: Lake Rd, Harleton, TX 75651
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense
2018 record: 1-9 0-6 district
Players to watch:
- RB/LB Hunter Wallace
- TE/DE Jaylin Salazar
- RB/DB Cameron Postins
- ATH Jojo Clark
- RB/DB Cole Ring
- OL/DL Brady King
- RB/DB Drew Stafford
- RB/LB Justin Davidson
- RB/DB Blake Weaver
Notes: After the Wildcats went 1-9 in the 2018 season, it’s going to be difficult for them to get things turned around this year. However, Little told “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” that his players are young and hungry for success.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Harmony at Harmony - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Dekalb at Dekalb - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Queen City at Queen City - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs James Bowie at James Bowie - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Sabine at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
9/19 vs Union Grove at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs Linden-Kildare at Linden-Kildare - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs Timpson at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs Beckville at Beckville - 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs Tenaha at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 OPEN
11/1 vs Garrison at Garrison - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs Joaquin at Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes district game