Head Coach: Travis Chrisman
District: 11-3A Division II
School Colors: Navy, Gold
Stadium Address: 11826 State Hwy 154 East, Diana, TX 75640
Returning starters: 9 on offense, 9 on defense
2019 record: 3-7/3-4 district
Players to Watch:
- LB/FB Carson Willeford (133 tackles, 2 INTs)
- RB/LB Zane Freeman (104 tackles, 2 INTs)
Notes: Second year coach Chrisman has a strong defender in Willeford. Freeman’s third year as a starter means he will be in charge of the ball for offense.
New Diana-Eagles 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs New Boston at New Diana TBD (scrimmage)
8/23 vs Tenaha at Tenaha TBD (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Harmony at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Alto at Alto - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20* vs Queen City at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Waskom at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* Paul Pewitt at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.
10/17* Ore City at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* DeKalb at DeKalb - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* Elysian Fields at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game