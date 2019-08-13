New Diana Eagles

July 12, 2015 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:25 PM

Head Coach: Travis Chrisman

District: 11-3A Division II

School Colors: Navy, Gold

Stadium Address: 11826 State Hwy 154 East, Diana, TX 75640

Returning starters: 9 on offense, 9 on defense

2019 record: 3-7/3-4 district

Players to Watch:

  • LB/FB Carson Willeford (133 tackles, 2 INTs)
  • RB/LB Zane Freeman (104 tackles, 2 INTs)

Notes: Second year coach Chrisman has a strong defender in Willeford. Freeman’s third year as a starter means he will be in charge of the ball for offense.

New Diana-Eagles 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs New Boston at New Diana TBD (scrimmage)

8/23 vs Tenaha at Tenaha TBD (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Harmony at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs White Oak at White Oak - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Alto at Alto - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20* vs Queen City at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Waskom at Waskom - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* Paul Pewitt at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.

10/17* Ore City at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* DeKalb at DeKalb - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* Elysian Fields at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* Daingerfield at Daingerfield - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game