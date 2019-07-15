Arp Tigers

July 18, 2014 at 9:34 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 6:02 PM

Head Coach: Dale Irwin

District: 10-3A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 101 Toney Drive, Arp, TX 75750

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense

2018 record: 3-7/3-4 district

Players to watch:

  • QB/DB Tren Jones (600 yards passing; 500 yards rushing)
  • DB/WR Chris Gladney (62 tackles, 6 sacks)
  • DL/TE Tristen Wagoner
  • LB Robert Greenlee (88 tackles)

Notes: There’s a lot of pressure on veteran player Jones to lead, but with a fair amount of players returning on both offensive and defensive teams the Tigers should fare well.

Arp Tigers 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Garrison at Garrison (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Elkhart at Arp - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/31 vs West Rusk at Arp - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Hughes Springs at Hughes Springs - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Jefferson at Arp - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 BYE

9/27* vs Quitman at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Frankston at Arp -7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/11* vs Alba-Golden at Alba-Golden - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Winona at Arp - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Harmony at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Grand Saline at Grand Saline - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Troup at Arp - 7:30 p.m.

* Denotes District Game