Edgewood Bulldogs

June 29, 2015 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 5:22 PM

Head Coach: Kevin Bachtel

District: 7-3A Division II

School Colors: Purple, Gold

Stadium Address: 804 E. Pine, Edgewood, TX 75117

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 5 on defense

2018 record: 9-2, area finalist, 6-1 district

Players to watch:

  • ATH Trey McPherson
  • OL/DL Mason Tarrant
  • RB/LB Kyle Keltner
  • OL/DL Rusty Pickens

Notes: McPherson returns leading the team for passes. Tarrant and Pickens can be depended on for strength both on offense and defense.

Edgewood-Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Eustace at Eustace TBD (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Mt. Vernon at Edgewood TBD (scrimmage)

8/30 vs Commerce at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Caddo Mills at Caddo Mills - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Lone Oak at Lone Oak - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 OPEN

9/27 vs Blooming Grove at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 *vs Scurry-Rosser at Scurry-Rosser - 7:30 p.m.

10/11 *vs Dallas Gateway at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/18 *vs Palmer at Palmer - 7:30 p.m.

10/25 *vs Rice at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.

11/1 *vs Buffalo at Buffalo - 7:30 p.m.

11/8 *vs Mildred at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game