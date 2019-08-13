Head Coach: Kevin Bachtel
District: 7-3A Division II
School Colors: Purple, Gold
Stadium Address: 804 E. Pine, Edgewood, TX 75117
Returning starters: 3 on offense, 5 on defense
2018 record: 9-2, area finalist, 6-1 district
Players to watch:
- ATH Trey McPherson
- OL/DL Mason Tarrant
- RB/LB Kyle Keltner
- OL/DL Rusty Pickens
Notes: McPherson returns leading the team for passes. Tarrant and Pickens can be depended on for strength both on offense and defense.
Edgewood-Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule
8/16 vs Eustace at Eustace TBD (scrimmage)
8/22 vs Mt. Vernon at Edgewood TBD (scrimmage)
8/30 vs Commerce at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Caddo Mills at Caddo Mills - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Lone Oak at Lone Oak - 7:30 p.m.
9/20 OPEN
9/27 vs Blooming Grove at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 *vs Scurry-Rosser at Scurry-Rosser - 7:30 p.m.
10/11 *vs Dallas Gateway at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
10/18 *vs Palmer at Palmer - 7:30 p.m.
10/25 *vs Rice at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.
11/1 *vs Buffalo at Buffalo - 7:30 p.m.
11/8 *vs Mildred at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game