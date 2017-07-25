All Saints Trojans

Head Coach: Drew Starnes
District: TAPPS District 2 Division II
School Colors: Royal blue, Black, White
Stadium Address: 2695 S. Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
2016 Record: 2-8/0-6 district
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 8 on defense
Players to Watch:
- QB/DB Tanner Towns (1,270 total, 10 TDs)
- RB/LB Ian Hathaway
- WR/DB Garrett Brown
- OL/DL Collin Gee
- QB/DB Colton Cavender
Notes: With Towns returning, the Trojans can expect a better season.Gee could play a key role on offense and defense.
Schedule:
- 8/16 vs. Alba Golden (Scrimmage) at Alba Golden - 6 p.m.
- 8/22 vs. Mt. Enterprise (Scrimmage) at All Saints - 6 p.m.
- 8/31 vs. Woodlands Christian at Grace - 7 p.m.
- 9/6 vs. Hawkins at Hawkins - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/13 vs. Prince of Peace at Prince of Peace - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/20 vs. Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit at All Saints - 7 p.m.
- 9/27 vs. Dallas A-plus Academy at All Saints - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/4 vs. Cushing at Cushing - 7 p.m.*
- 10/11 vs. Newman Int (Arlington) at All Saints - 7:30 p.m.*
- 10/18 vs. T.K. Gorman at All Saints - 7:30 p.m.*
- 10/25 vs. Founders Classical Academy at Founders Classical Academy - 7 p.m.*
- 11/1 vs. Ovilla Christian at All Saints - 7:30 p.m.*
- 11/9 vs. Dallas Covenant at Dallas Covenant - 1 p.m.*