Harmony Eagles

July 18, 2014 at 7:41 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 3:57 PM

Head Coach: Tim Russell

District: 10-2A DI

School Colors: Red, White

Stadium Address: 9788 St. Highway 154 West, Big Sandy, TX 75755

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense

2018 record: 5-6 bi-district finalist/3-2 district

Players to watch:

  • RB Kedron Brown (415 yards rushing)
  • DL Cain Martinez
  • QB Caden Minter (1,567 yards, 15 TDs passing)
  • WR Josh Shipman (121 yards, 3 TDs receiving)
  • OL Malachi Arps
  • DB Elijah Beard

Notes: Dave Cambpell Texas Football magazine notes that graduation stole many of the Eagles’ strong players, but the team still has a solid base. Keep an eye on Minter, Shipman, Beason and Brown this season. The quartet could dominate on the field.

Harmony Eagles 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Harleton at Harmony (scrimmage) -5 p.m.

8/22 vs Hughes Springs at Hughes Springs (scrimmage) - 5 p.m.

8/30 vs New Diana at New Diana - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Elysian Fields at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs West Rusk at West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 OPEN

9/27* vs Alba Golden at Alba Golden - 7:30 p.m.

10/4* vs Troup at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.

10/11* vs Winona at Harmony (Homecoming) - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Quitman at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Arp at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Frankston at Harmony - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs Grand Saline at Harmony (Senior Night) - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game