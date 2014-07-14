Volunteer for the Great Texas Balloon Race

We are looking for volunteers to be crew members for the US National Championships and for the Great Texas Balloon Race July 28 through August 3.

The U.S. Nationals will compete all week and the Great Texas Balloon Race will be Friday morning through Sunday morning. You will get an up close, personal experience that will last you a lifetime.

As a crew member, you will help inflate the balloon, chase after the balloon with the team, help land the balloon and assist in packing up the balloon. You will be given a crew member T-shirt, access to the meals with the team and of course entrance into the race grounds on the weekend.

We start at 5:30 sharp each morning and usually wrap the morning up around 9:30. On Friday and Saturday nights, the teams will need your help during the balloon glows each night.

So get some friends, family, work or church groups together or come by yourself and be part of history!

If interested, contact Jennifer Reynolds at 903-212-GTBR.