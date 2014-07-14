Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Volunteer for the Great Texas Balloon Race

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2014 at 12:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are looking for volunteers to be crew members for the US National Championships and for the Great Texas Balloon Race July 28 through August 3.

The U.S. Nationals will compete all week and the Great Texas Balloon Race will be Friday morning through Sunday morning. You will get an up close, personal experience that will last you a lifetime.

As a crew member, you will help inflate the balloon, chase after the balloon with the team, help land the balloon and assist in packing up the balloon. You will be given a crew member T-shirt, access to the meals with the team and of course entrance into the race grounds on the weekend.

We start at 5:30 sharp each morning and usually wrap the morning up around 9:30. On Friday and Saturday nights, the teams will need your help during the balloon glows each night.

So get some friends, family, work or church groups together or come by yourself and be part of history!

If interested, contact Jennifer Reynolds at 903-212-GTBR.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition