Big rig fire shuts down portion of Tyler loop

By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 28, 2014 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 27, 2014 at 10:09 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A stretch of southwest Loop 323 in Tyler is closed while emergency crews remove a burned tractor trailer from the roadway.

Around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a truck on fire at the Loop and Old Jacksonville Highway.

The turn lane and one other lane of the loop were still closed at 8:30 a.m. 

A malfunction with the brakes caused the fire, according to Tyler Police. No injuries were reported.

Tyler Police recommend drivers use alternate routes around the area for their morning commute.

