E. Texas sheriff’s deputy receives lung transplant

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - After months on a transplant waiting list, a Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has received a new set of lungs.

Lieutenant David Marshall underwent transplant surgery Sunday evening in a Dallas hospital, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office has been coordinating efforts to raise funds for Marshall’s family to stay with him during his recovery in Dallas. A vigil at the Rusk County Courthouse, a blood drive, and other benefits have already rallied the support of the community. A hamburger cookout is planned for Friday, May 23 at Bobby’s Food Center on North Highway 79 in Henderson. Burgers will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A donation account has also been set up at Henderson Federal Savings Bank.

Marshall served the Henderson Police Department for 30 years. In 2013, he became a lieutenant with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

