Fresh strawberry pie

In a large, cool mixing bowl, whisk the cream on high with your hand or stand mixer. Watch carefully as the cream begins to thicken; as it thickens slightly, go ahead and add the vanilla. Let that mix in for 20 seconds or so, and then drizzle the sugar in, a little bit at a time. When the cream thickens to the consistency you like for whipped cream, stop mixing. If you continue to mix, you'll end up with very sweet, vanilla-flavored butter!