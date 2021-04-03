(KLTV) - Fresh strawberry pie
Ingredients:
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of water
1 tablespoon of strawberry gelatin mix
1 pint fresh strawberries
3 heaping tablespoons of cornstarch
1 pie crust, cooked and cooled
Method:
- Combine sugar, cornstarch, and dry gelatin mix by stirring well.
- Add water and cook until thick and clear over medium high heat, stirring constantly to prevent scorching. Set aside and let cool.
- Wash and hull strawberries, cut in half and arrange over pie crust.
- When filling is cool, pour over strawberries and chill pie until ready to serve. Serve with whipped cream.
To make whipped cream:
2 cups of cold heavy whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 TBS sugar
In a large, cool mixing bowl, whisk the cream on high with your hand or stand mixer. Watch carefully as the cream begins to thicken; as it thickens slightly, go ahead and add the vanilla. Let that mix in for 20 seconds or so, and then drizzle the sugar in, a little bit at a time. When the cream thickens to the consistency you like for whipped cream, stop mixing. If you continue to mix, you'll end up with very sweet, vanilla-flavored butter!
Top chilled pie with the whipped cream, slice and enjoy!
