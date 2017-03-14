A Look Back: The New London school explosion

The walls of the school collapsed, and the roof fell in. The victims were buried under a huge pile of steel, brick and concrete. To this day, it is the most catastrophic school disaster to occur in the history of the United States. The community sprang into action. Parents rushed from around town to find their children. Oil field workers came with heavy equipment to remove the debris as quickly as possible, as they searched for survivors. Doctors rushed in from Baylor Hospital and Scottish Rite Hospital, as well as from the towns of Nacogdoches and Wichita Falls, and the US Army Air Corps at Barksdale Field in Shreveport. Floodlights were set up as more volunteers poured in to help search for survivors, working through the rainy night, finding person after person under the debris. Of the 500 students and 40 teachers in the building that day, more than 290 are known to have died, including the teacher who had, unknowingly, set off the explosion. They were all accounted for within 17 hours.