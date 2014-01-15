Tyler police searching for masked armed robbery suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in northwest Tyler late Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., the victim told officers he was approached by another man on the 1000 block of West Oakwood Street. As they were walking through the woods along the west side of B.B. Taylor Wholesale Distributors, the suspect reportedly showed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then took off with personal items belonging to the victim, who was unharmed in the robbery.

Officers said the suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5' to 5'6" and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black ski mask, a green military-style coat, camouflage pants and work boots.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler/Smith County Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF.

